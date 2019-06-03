Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 407 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,542,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,059,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $132,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,807 shares of company stock valued at $68,617,092. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

