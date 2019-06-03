Cutler Group LP Acquires New Position in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,615,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,167,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 428,634 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $20.31 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

