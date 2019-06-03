Cutler Group LP Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Cutler Group LP decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 114,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

