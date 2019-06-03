Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,071,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,419,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,567,000 after buying an additional 1,861,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,461,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

