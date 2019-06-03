DA Davidson Lowers Uber Technologies (UBER) Price Target to $46.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

