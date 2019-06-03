Dalton Investments LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Infosys accounts for about 1.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 221,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.05. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

