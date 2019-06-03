Dana (DAN) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $14.59. Dana shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 50678 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,251,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,402,000 after purchasing an additional 490,320 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,467,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,368,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,060,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dana by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 599,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

