Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 5.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after acquiring an additional 296,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $132.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,479. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

