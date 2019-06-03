Danaher (DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after purchasing an additional 605,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after purchasing an additional 296,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,117,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,710,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

