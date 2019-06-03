Dash (DASH) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $405.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $161.35 or 0.01891162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Huobi and WEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005448 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000381 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,846,146 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, C2CX, WazirX, B2BX, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Exrates, Huobi, CryptoBridge, ACX, Braziliex, Bibox, Indodax, Ovis, Exmo, Coinrail, BitFlip, ABCC, Binance, Cryptomate, Koineks, Coinroom, Bittrex, Tidex, Graviex, Coinsquare, Coindeal, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, WEX, BiteBTC, xBTCe, CoinEx, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Negocie Coins, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Coinhub, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Bisq, Bittylicious, Kucoin, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Mercatox, COSS, HBUS, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, LBank, OKEx, Trade By Trade, TradeOgre, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, LocalTrade, Bitinka, Kraken, Liqui, Iquant, Gate.io, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, BitBay, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Kuna, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Coinsuper and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

