DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 63,917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $43.75 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 63,917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-sells-63917-shares-of-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf.html.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.