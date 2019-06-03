Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 10,642 Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $8,031,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 361,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $5,113,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

