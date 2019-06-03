Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Cap of $101,914.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $101,914.00 and $50.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

