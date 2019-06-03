Diamond Hits Market Cap of $3.94 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00015303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2,548.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005034 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,225,633 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

