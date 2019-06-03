DIMCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3,253.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00377199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.02593556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00156114 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

