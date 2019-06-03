Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,309 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Innophos worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPHS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Innophos by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,707,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 556,531 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Innophos by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innophos by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innophos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innophos by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Innophos in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innophos currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $26.59 on Monday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $191.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

