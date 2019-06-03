DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Has $19.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.5% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $146.92 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

