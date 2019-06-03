Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.70 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and FreiExchange. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $392.87 million and approximately $71.70 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.01317319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00064275 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 119,781,335,717 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, ZB.COM, Bittrex, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, cfinex, BiteBTC, Crex24, Koineks, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, BTC Trade UA, C-CEX, Mercatox, Tripe Dice Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Novaexchange, CoinEx, Kraken, QBTC, Exmo, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Indodax, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Bitbns, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Upbit, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Graviex, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Ovis, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, Bittylicious, Tidex, BtcTrade.im and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.