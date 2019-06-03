Dollar General (DG) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $127.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.82.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.