DRP Utility Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.45 or 0.08429434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037215 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001628 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRPU is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

