Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

WARNING: “Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/duncker-streett-co-inc-reduces-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.