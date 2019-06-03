e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $906,807.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $906,807.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.01304919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00064176 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,887,267 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,645 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

