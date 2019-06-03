Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EBMT stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 34.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

