EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,150 Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,837.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

LNTH stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 29,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $741,151.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,082.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,120. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

