eBay Inc (EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

eBay stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,061. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $244,327,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

