Elk Creek Partners LLC Acquires 117,839 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,839 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,493.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,952 shares of company stock valued at $785,595. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

