Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Green Dot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,528,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,220 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/elk-creek-partners-llc-has-13-79-million-holdings-in-green-dot-co-gdot.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.