Empirical Finance LLC Invests $204,000 in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 177.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 773.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.34.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

