Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 292,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,810,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,595 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,037,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 948,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $395,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,300 shares of company stock worth $16,755,259. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/empowered-funds-llc-takes-position-in-tandem-diabetes-care-inc-tndm.html.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.