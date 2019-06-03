Equinix (EQIX) Now Covered by Argus

Research analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.18.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.78. 1,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,379. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Equinix has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $500.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total transaction of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,800. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,175,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 218,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equinix by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

