Eventbrite Inc (EB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $624,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,399 shares of company stock worth $20,645,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $784,000. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $10,544,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 254,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 15.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 136,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

