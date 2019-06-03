Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Cummins (CMI)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $163.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.29 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.81.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.