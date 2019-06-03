Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. 5,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,795. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $108.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

