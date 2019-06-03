Exane Derivatives Has $179,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Walmart were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $46,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,901,889 shares of company stock worth $986,024,382. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

