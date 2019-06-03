Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $48.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $277.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

