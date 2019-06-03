Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $125.77 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,014,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $125,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,573,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,602,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,556,000 after purchasing an additional 768,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,560,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,809,000 after purchasing an additional 799,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,676 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.19 on Monday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

