Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $305.99 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,298 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $305,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $271.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total value of $5,246,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $422,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,937.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $30,364,169. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $260.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.40. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $281.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

