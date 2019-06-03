Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,175,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Equinix by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $485.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $500.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total transaction of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock worth $1,775,800. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/financial-counselors-inc-takes-232000-position-in-equinix-inc-eqix.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.