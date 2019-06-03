First Bancorp (FBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.41 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,515,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

