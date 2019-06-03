First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Solar by 3,850.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,661 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of First Solar to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $509,199.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,077.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,209,467.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,494.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,145 shares of company stock worth $6,652,307 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/first-solar-inc-fslr-shares-bought-by-agf-investments-inc.html.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.