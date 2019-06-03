Francesca’s (FRAN) Trading 10.7% Higher

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shot up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 748,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,109,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management acquired 208,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $123,081.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 224,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,963 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Francesca’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Francesca’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Francesca’s by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Francesca’s by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 101,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/francescas-fran-trading-10-7-higher.html.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.