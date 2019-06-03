FundX Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 283,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,222. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

