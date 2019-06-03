GameStop Corp. (GME) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.14). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

