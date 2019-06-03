Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $33.97 on Monday. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Gardner Denver’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,021,000 after buying an additional 99,343 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 2,858.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 225,760 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 225,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth about $1,354,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.