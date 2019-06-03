Gentherm Inc (THRM) Position Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

THRM opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $468,855.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

