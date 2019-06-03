Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.49 Million Stake in W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $40,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,688,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $900,437.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $360,803.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRA stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

