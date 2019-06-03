Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.44 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $43,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.60 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CEO Michael T. Fries sold 156,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $3,864,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,060,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,909,889.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $50,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,534.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,979. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

