Global Payments (GPN) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

GPN opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,079 shares of company stock worth $27,503,399 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

