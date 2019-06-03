Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/global-wealth-management-investment-advisory-inc-reduces-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual.html.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.