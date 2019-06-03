Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 438,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $29.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1347 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/global-wealth-management-investment-advisory-inc-sells-1210-shares-of-vaneck-vectors-fallen-angel-high-yield-bond-etf-angl.html.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.